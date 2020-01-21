Gov. Ralph Northam Suggests He Saved Virginia from a Volatile Situation

Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam suggested that the security decisions made regarding the Virginia Capitol grounds “de-escalated” a situation, even though no escalation preceded it.

Gov. Ralph Northam made his comments after the January 20, 2020, Second Amendment rally concluded without incident.

Northam tweeted, “We are all thankful that today passed without incident. The teams successfully de-escalated what could have been a volatile situation.”

We are all thankful that today passed without incident. The teams successfully de-escalated what could have been a volatile situation. I will continue to listen to the voices of Virginians, and will do everything in my power to keep our Commonwealth safe. https://t.co/xrHxhOczvv — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 20, 2020



Attendees of the gun rally in Richmond Virginia explain the truth about why they are rallying, their opinions on Ralph Northam and why the 2nd amendment is important

The peaceful rally followed days of gun control groups, elected officials, and establishment media talking heads warning about extremist and/or racial undertones in relation to the rally and the Second Amendment Sanctuary movement.

