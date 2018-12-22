Government Set To Shut Down After Senate Fails To Get Enough Votes For Short-Term Spending Bill

The federal government is expected to shut down after Senate Republicans failed to receive enough votes to pass a short-term spending bill Friday that included funding for the border wall.

The Senate voted to proceed with the government funding bill 48-47, as many senators were not present for the floor vote, and Vice President Mike Pence arrived for a tie-breaking vote. Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones was the only Democrat who voted for the bill, this done because of a deal reportedly put together by Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker, which says Senators will not vote on anything else until they figure out the spending bill.

Before the vote, President Donald Trump asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to use the nuclear option to end the filibuster and pass funding for the border wall, which McConnell did not do.

The two parties will now have to figure out an agreement, and the senators must be present for a vote on the Senate floor to send a bill to the president to sign and end the government shutdown.

