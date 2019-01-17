Government Shutdown Special: President Trump Cancels Nancy Pelosi's International Flight

President Trump puts the squeeze on Nancy Pelosi over the government shutdown by cancelling a planned trip overseas on Thursday – just an hour before her congressional delegation was set to depart. The move is the latest shot fired by Trump as he urges Democrats to negotiate on a border security deal that would include funding for a border wall.

We’ll also break down the outrageous GameStop transgender “ma’am” playing the victim in a local TV interview, and a University of Georgia lecturer’s claims that “fighting white people is a skill.” You don’t want to miss this Thursday, January 17 edition of War Room with Owen Shroyer.

