Trump tweeted “Government is Not God” and he was right to point out the founding principles of our country in the Declaration of Independence.

We have God-given rights, not gov’t granted privileges.

But those principles need to be put into practice in the trials of political prisoners who were exercising their right to peaceful assembly, to redress grievances and to legally keep and bear arms.

The judge, however, is acting like God — forbidding any discussion of the actions of the BLM and keeping the jury in the dark.

