Gowdy: CIA May Stop Giving Adam Schiff Information Over His Habitual Leaking

Former Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy predicted Sunday that the U.S. intelligence community might stop providing information to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff because he leaks “like a screen door on a submarine.”

Gowdy was asked to weigh in on Republicans’ decision Thursday to call on Schiff to step down as chairman of the House panel.

“Never seen that before,” said Gowdy, who served on the intelligence panel before leaving Congress in January. “We never voted to remove or ask a chairperson to step down.”

“Adam is a deeply partisan person. He did everything he could to make sure Hillary Clinton became president. And he’s done everything he could to keep a cloud over the Trump presidency,” Gowdy said of Schiff.

Gowdy suggested House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could potentially remove Schiff as chairman of the committee. He also said the CIA and other intelligence community agencies could withhold intelligence from Schiff.

“The next thing that’s going to happen is the … different intelligence entities are going to say, ‘You know what, Chairman Schiff, if you don’t believe the information we provide to you … if you have the president of the United States, not just indicted but in jail and you continue to leak like a screen door on a submarine, we’re going to quit giving you information,’” said Gowdy.

“That’s when Pelosi will replace Adam Schiff with someone like [Connecticut Rep.] Jim Himes, who is someone who is a smarter and a lot more reasonable.”

Schiff was a leading voice among Democrats accusing President Donald Trump and his associates of colluding with Russians to influence the 2016 election. In May 2017, he said he had seen “more than circumstantial evidence” of collusion.

Special counsel Robert Mueller appears to have seen different evidence. In a report delivered to the Justice Department on March 22, Mueller said prosecutors “did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

Schiff has long been accused of leaking information to the media regarding the Russia probe.

Donald Trump Jr. has accused the Democrat of leaking an inaccurate story about him in December 2017. During Trump Jr.’s private testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, CNN broke a story that Trump Jr. had received an email Sept. 4, 2016, that included a link to WikiLeaks materials.

The story was a bombshell at the time because it suggested Trump Jr. received WikiLeaks documents before they were released to the public. But CNN’s sources turned out to be wrong. The email was actually dated Sept. 14, 2016, a day after the information was published.

