Gowdy: 'Congress has proven itself incapable of conducting serious investigations'

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., said Sunday congressional investigations are “terrible” and aren’t serious looks into issues facing the country.

Gowdy said on CBS’ “Face The Nation” Congress’ investigations are inherently political, leak like a sieve and only seek to confirm the biases of the majority of members.

He included the House Intelligence Committee probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, an investigation he helped lead, in that assessment.

Gowdy said the investigation and other congressional probes make him glad special counsel Robert Mueller is doing his own investigation.

