Gowdy Demands Strzok Associate Appear Before Congress Over 'Insurance Policy' Texts

Last week, the world was shocked by the disclosure of text messages exchanged between FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI counsel Lisa Page suggesting that the FBI may have crafted and “insurance policy” to prevent a Trump presidency (we wrote about it here: FBI Texts Reveal “Insurance Policy” To Prevent Trump Presidency).

Text-from Peter Strzok to Lisa Page (Andy is Andrew McCabe): "I want to believe the path u threw out 4 consideration in Andy's office-that there's no way he gets elected-but I'm afraid we can't take that risk.It's like an insurance policy in unlikely event u die be4 you're 40" — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) December 13, 2017

Now, for the first time since these new revelations came to light, Trey Gowdy, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Bob Goodlatte, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, are demanding that Page appear before Congress to answer for what appear to be very troubling messages.

In a letter sent to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, Goodlatte and Gowdy said they continue to investigate the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email investigation as well as the ‘Russian collusion’ investigation and demanded the appearance of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, FBI Chief of Staff Jim Rybicki, and FBI counsel Lisa Page for transcribed interviews starting tomorrow.

“In order to further the Committees’ oversight of this important matter, we request that you make the following officials available for transcribed interviews starting this Thursday, December 21, 2017: FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, FBI Chief of Staff Jim Rybicki, and FBI counsel Lisa Page.”

