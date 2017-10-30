Gowdy: Hillary May Have Laundered Cash Through Law Firm To Avoid Transparency Laws

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) discussed the opposition research conducted on President Donald Trump in the so-called Russian dossier.

Gowdy said he was interested in looking into if the Hillary Clinton campaign attempted to “launder all of this through a law firm” to avoid transparency laws.

Gowdy said, “I’m not an election law expert, but the good news is you don’t have to be too understated the absurdity believing you can just launder all of your campaign money by just hiring a law firm.

