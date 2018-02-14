Gowdy: Leaving Congress To Work Somewhere 'Where Facts Matter'

Retiring GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy (S.C.) said Wednesday that part of the reason he is leaving Congress is that he likes “jobs where facts matter.”

Gowdy, the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, announced last month that he would not seek reelection and would return to a career in the justice system.

“I miss my old job,” Gowdy told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. “I miss the justice system. I like jobs where facts matter, I like jobs where fairness matters. I like jobs, frankly, where the process matters. … I’m more at peace in jobs that reward fairness and that are fact-centric than I am in Congress.”

Read more


Related Articles

Far-Left Group Calls For Murdering Republicans as Revenge For Florida School Shooting

Far-Left Group Calls For Murdering Republicans as Revenge For Florida School Shooting

U.S. News
Comments
Fake News: Lie About Florida Shooter Being Member of "White Supremacist" Group Not Retracted

Fake News: Lie About Florida Shooter Being Member of “White Supremacist” Group Not Retracted

U.S. News
Comments

Jimmy Kimmel after Florida shooting: Trump has ‘literally done nothing’ to prevent gun violence

U.S. News
Comments

CIA Argues The Public Can’t See Classified Information It Has Already Given To Favored Reporters

U.S. News
Comments

Watch: ‘No More Guns’ Chant Breaks Out at Florida School Shooting Vigil

U.S. News
Comments

Comments