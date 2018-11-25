Gowdy Suggests Videotaping Private Interview With Comey to Address Leak Concerns

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) on Sunday suggested recording a private interview with James Comey after the former FBI director said he would comply with a House Judiciary Committee subpoena only if it meant holding a public hearing.

Gowdy, who has presided over several congressional hearings as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” that he agreed with Comey’s point that private hearings are susceptible to selective leaks.

.@TGowdySC says @Comey is right: Leaks are counterproductive, whether Jim Comey is doing it, whether F.B.I. is doing it or whether the congress is doing it. The remedy for leaks is not to have a public hearing where you are supposed to ask 17 months of work in five minutes. pic.twitter.com/ekebt68g95 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 25, 2018

“The remedy for leaks is not to have a public hearing where you are supposed to ask about 17 months worth of work in five minutes. I think the remedy is to videotape the deposition, videotape the transcribed interview,” he said.

