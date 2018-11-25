Gowdy Suggests Videotaping Private Interview With Comey to Address Leak Concerns

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) on Sunday suggested recording a private interview with James Comey after the former FBI director said he would comply with a House Judiciary Committee subpoena only if it meant holding a public hearing.

Gowdy, who has presided over several congressional hearings as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” that he agreed with Comey’s point that private hearings are susceptible to selective leaks.

“The remedy for leaks is not to have a public hearing where you are supposed to ask about 17 months worth of work in five minutes. I think the remedy is to videotape the deposition, videotape the transcribed interview,” he said.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Ten Reasons Why Governments Fail

Ten Reasons Why Governments Fail

Government
Comments
Latin America Has Fewer Guns, But More Crime

Latin America Has Fewer Guns, But More Crime

Government
Comments

Sen. Grassley Highlights Justice Roberts’ Hypocrisy In Attacking Trump

Government
comments

‘Justice Democrat’ Ilhan Omar Argued Against Bill on Female Genital Mutilation

Government
comments

White House Approves Use of Force For Border Troops

Government
comments

Comments