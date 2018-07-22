Gowdy: 'We'll Never Know' If FBI Spying Warranted Without Steele Dossier

House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy said Sunday “we will never know” whether the FBI had a sufficient amount of evidence to make a proper case to secure surveillance warrants used to spy on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.



(Start at 4:55)

The Justice Department released more than 400 pages of top-secret documents late Saturday evening related to the 2016 application for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant taken out on Page, in addition to three renewal applications — much of which were redacted.

“Here’s what we will never know: We’ll never know whether or not the FBI had enough without the dossier, the unvetted, DNC-funded dossier, because they included it and everyone who reads this FISA application sees the amount of reliance they placed on this product funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the DNC,” Gowdy, R-S.C., said on “Fox News Sunday” after calling Page “more like Inspector Gadget then he is Jason Bourne or James Bond.”

Read more