Gowdy: 'We'll Never Know' If FBI Spying Warranted Without Steele Dossier

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy said Sunday “we will never know” whether the FBI had a sufficient amount of evidence to make a proper case to secure surveillance warrants used to spy on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.


(Start at 4:55)

The Justice Department released more than 400 pages of top-secret documents late Saturday evening related to the 2016 application for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant taken out on Page, in addition to three renewal applications — much of which were redacted.

“Here’s what we will never know: We’ll never know whether or not the FBI had enough without the dossier, the unvetted, DNC-funded dossier, because they included it and everyone who reads this FISA application sees the amount of reliance they placed on this product funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the DNC,” Gowdy, R-S.C., said on “Fox News Sunday” after calling Page “more like Inspector Gadget then he is Jason Bourne or James Bond.”

Read more


Related Articles

BREAKING: Hillary Clinton Admits She Met Secretly With Putin in 2014

BREAKING: Hillary Clinton Admits She Met Secretly With Putin in 2014

U.S. News
Comments
Hypocrisy: Hollywood Left Demonizes Roseanne But Defends James Gunn Pedophile Tweets

Hypocrisy: Hollywood Left Demonizes Roseanne But Defends James Gunn Pedophile Tweets

Newswars Redirect
Comments

RNC Eclipses Dems In June Fundraising

U.S. News
Comments

Cruz: ‘I’m Glad’ James Gunn Fired Over ‘Horrible’ Tweets

U.S. News
Comments

CNN’s Cuomo: Trump’s Dislike of ‘Fake News Media’ Means He Hates America

U.S. News
Comments

Comments