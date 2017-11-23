GQ: Ruin Thanksgiving for Trump Supporters

As I’ve noted numerous times here at TruthRevolt, GQ magazine is arguably the most political non-political mag on the newsstands.

Ostensibly a men’s fashion magazine, it is run by gay leftist Jim Nelson, who is responsible for the radicalization of the mag and for the self-parodic video series “The Resistance” from unhinged loser Keith Olbermann. The latest hateful, politicized screed from GQ is an article by Joe Berkowitz, who urges readers, “This Turkey Day, consider making life HELL for a few of your relatives.”

“[I]t’s time to ruin your Trump-supporting family’s Thanksgiving—for America!” he continues. “This year, if you’re headed home to a household that still thinks a sex-offending game show host in rapid cognitive decline was the best choice for a president, it is your civic duty to filibuster Thanksgiving.”

Spoken like a true leftist. Presumably this article is intended to have a humorous tone, if you find hateful bigotry against conservatives to be humorous, but GQ is very serious about the sentiment.

If you regularly enjoy GQ — meaning you think Keith Olbermann is genuinely hilarious and insightful, you’re averse to facts and maturity, you enjoy fawning profiles of smug jerks like George Clooney and Colin Kaepernick, and you have a penchant for fashion layouts of metrosexual hipsters — you’ll love this article.

Here are Berkowitz’s “suggestions for how to ruin Thanksgiving, arranged by ascending order of righteous fury”:

“Don’t show up.” This sounds like the best idea for all concerned, but since leftists can never let anything political go, they’re unlikely to go with this option.

“Show up and be kind of an asshole. No hugs; only stiff, formal handshakes. During the football game, talk about police brutality nonstop.” Since being “kind of an asshole” is the default state of GQ readers and staff, this option should be easy.

“Scorched Earth. Not even a handshake; just stare, disgustedly, at their outstretched arms. Build a wall out of mashed potatoes.” And on and on. It must be terribly sad to live this way.

“Having a son or daughter loathe everything you’ve become is easier long distance,” he concludes. “[I]t’s another thing when that kid is staring turkey-carving daggers at you from across the table.” Berkowitz seems to think that parents are somehow going to be shamed by college-aged kids who have no life experience, political understanding, or grasp of reality, and who are likely still living at home anyway. Not gonna happen.

Berkowitz and GQ can stew in their sour grapes if they like, but their juvenile bitterness won’t ruin Thanksgiving for Trump supporters, who are more grateful than usual this year. After all, Hillary isn’t President.