Graham: FBI Never Made Any Effort To Warn Trump, Not Only That They Used Intel Briefing To Spy On Trump Team

Different rules for GOP and Dems. Feinstein gets briefing, Trump gets spied on.
Were the briefings to the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Donald Trump campaign the same?
Horowitz: "They were treated differently"
Hillary got a normal briefing@realDonaldTrump got a briefing with an FBI agent there to spy on him and Gen. Flynn — based on Hillary's LIES pic.twitter.com/vTc0uMmo7p
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) December 11, 2019
Should people be concerned about being spied on? Horowitz: I’m concerned about that. Yikes.
GRAHAM: The FBI used a defensive counterintelligence briefing to spy on Trump. The FBI even wrote up 302s on the meeting. The Senate is being defensively briefed tomorrow. Is the FBI going to be spying on us and writing up our conversation?
HOROWITZ: I'm concerned about that.
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 11, 2019