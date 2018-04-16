Graham Fumes At Trump: 'Missed Real Opportunity' With Syria Attack

President Donald Trump missed an opportunity with the attacks on Syria, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Monday.

“Here’s what happened. If you’re (Syrian President Bashar) Assad, you heard our president saying ‘I’m going to make you pay a big price, you’re an animal.’ And what did Assad see? A military strike that didn’t change his life at all,” Graham said Monday on “Fox & Friends.”

“Lindsey Graham sees a very conflicted commander in chief…. We missed a real opportunity here to get it right,” Graham said, referring to decisive action against Assad.

Trump on Friday said he ordered the bombing of sites in Syria to retaliate for an “evil and despicable” chemical weapons attack by Assad’s regime.

