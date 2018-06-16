Graham: ‘I Don’t Give a S***’ About Critics of My Relationship With Trump

Image Credits: iprimages.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) on Friday colorfully explained he doesn’t care what critics say about his relationship with President Donald Trump, arguing that working with the president doesn’t make him “two-faced.”

“If you don’t like me working with President Trump to make the world a better place, I don’t give a shit,” Graham told CNN’s Kate Bolduan.

Bolduan was questioning Graham about Trump’s criticism of his predecessor Barack Obama when she expressed doubt that one can trust anything the president says. Trump blamed Obama for Russia annexing Crimea, and while Graham defended the president, Bolduan found Trump’s blame to be inconsistent with his administration’s sanctions on Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

Graham said he is focused on Trump’s results rather than his style, prompting Bolduan to target the senator’s own relationship with Trump.

“You went from — I’m going to sum it up — hating him, making fun of him, finding peace with trying to work with him, where you can work with him, then he comes out and hits you again on whatever he decided to on a given day,” Bolduan said. “Do you trust him now?”

