Graham: ‘I Wonder If My Meetings Are Being Surveilled by the Intelligence Community’

Hours after House intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) announced he has new information about the incidental, but legal, collection of information on members of the Trump transition team, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called the revelation “disturbing.”

“I meet with foreign leaders all the time as a senator,” Graham told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Wednesday evening. “I wonder if my meetings are being surveilled by the intelligence community. If so, I think when I’m involved, that would be inappropriate, because I may be talking of things of policy that I don’t want the executive branch to know about.”

Nunes told reporters on Wednesday that he recently confirmed that “on numerous occasions, the intelligence community incidentally collected information about U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition.”

Nunes said details with “little or no apparent foreign intelligence value were widely disseminated in intelligence community reporting.” He also said the names of Trump transition team members “were unmasked.”

Nunes said the surveillance has nothing to do with Russia’s efforts to influence the election or with the alleged coordination between the Trump team and Russia.

