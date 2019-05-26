Graham: Impeachment Is 'Political Suicide' for Pelosi's Democrats

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s job is “very much at risk” if she decides to go along with the wishes of her Democratic caucus and pursue the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Sunday.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Graham said the California Democrat “is riding a bucking wild bronco,” noting “70% of the Democratic base throughout America wants President Trump impeached.”

“She knows that impeachment would be political suicide because there’s no reason to impeach the president, so she’s trying to keep the party intact,” he said.

“If she goes down the impeachment road, Republicans take back the House, we keep the Senate, President Trump gets re-elected, but her job is very much at risk . . . She’s going to be driven toward impeachment. If she goes down that road, it will be suicide for the Democratic Party.”

