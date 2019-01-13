Graham: Leaker On FBI Probe of President Had 'Agenda'

The leaker of an explosive New York Times story had “an agenda” in disclosing an alleged FBI probe of of President Donald Trump after he fired ex-bureau director James Comey, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Sunday.

In an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” Graham said he found the “astonishing” report “tells me a lot about the people running the FBI.”

“That story came from somebody who leaked it with an agenda,” Graham declared. “I for one don’t trust what I read in The New York Times. Having said all that, I’m going to ask the FBI director ‘was there a counterintelligence investigation opened up regarding the president as being a potential agent of the Russians?’

Read more