Graham: ‘We’ve Got the Votes to Confirm Justice Ginsburg’s Replacement Before the Election’ and ‘That’s What’s Coming’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that Senate Republicans have “the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election.”

And said that the Senate Judiciary Committee will report the nomination so there can be a vote on the floor of the Senate on the nominee prior to the election and that Republicans will confirm Ginsburg’s replacement prior to the election.

Graham also vowed that the nominee to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court will be supported by all the Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Alex Jones presents video footage of George Soros funded U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling for a radical, communist revolution in direct reaction to Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s natural death.

