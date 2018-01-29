Grammys Ratings Hit All-Time Low Thanks to Trump Hate, Political Virtue Signaling

Back in New York City for the first time since George W. Bush’s first term and drenched in the politics of the Donald Trump era, last night’s Grammy Awards was rockin’ with multiple wins for a very non-political Bruno Mars and a very very political Kendrick Lamar.

The more than three-hour long CBS show also had an audio book audition cameo by Hillary Clinton, a use or two of the censor button, a lot of U2 and Sting, a powerful Time’s Up speech by Janelle Monáe and an equally powerful performance by Kesha and a chorus of supporters.

With a 12.7/21 in metered market ratings, the Recording Academy’s big hootenanny was also way down from the early numbers for the LA-based February 13, 2017 59th annual show. By way down, I mean just over 20% down from last year to what looks to be an all-time low for the ceremony.

