Grand Canyon Tourists Exposed To Radiation Inside Building For Nearly Two Decades, Safety Manager Claims

Three paint buckets filled with uranium sat in the Grand Canyon Museum Collection building for nearly two decades while tourists were unaware they were being exposed to radiation, a safety manager at the National Park has claimed.

The containers were removed from the site last year, but not brought to the public’s attention until this month, after Elston Stephenson, the park’s safety, health, and wellness manager, alerted his colleagues via email that nothing was done to warn employees or the public.

“If you were in the Museum Collections Building (2C) between the year 2000 and June 18, 2018, you were ‘exposed’ to uranium by OSHA’s definition,” Stephenson’s email read.

