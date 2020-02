Why is it important that President Trump became only the second U.S. President to attend the Daytona 500 and the first in its 61-year history to serve as the Daytona 500 Grand Marshal?

Because the elite pond scum drunk with power must understand regular Americans will not go quietly into the dark night of liberal lunacy.

