Grandfather With a Gun Detains Home Intruder

A 73-year-old lawful gun owner thwarted a break-in and attempted burglary at his home in Akron, Ohio, according to police.

Daniel McGown, a retired attorney, says he heard someone ring his doorbell repeatedly and then heard a man yelling inside his home, prompting him to grab his 9mm pistol and confront the intruder.

“I pointed the pistol at him and said, ‘If you don’t move, I won’t shoot you.’ He said, ‘Don’t shoot me,'” McGown told News 5.

“I told him to get down on his knees in the front of the bed, lay down on it with his arms out and I called police and they showed up and here he was,” he explained. “My home was being violated and here was a guy doing it in my presence. Here’s the guy, and I just wanted to make him stop doing that.”

It was reportedly the second recent break-in at McGown’s home, and police are investigating whether the latest suspect, Thomas Gaffney, was responsible for both incidents.



