The delusional deep state thinks it can hijack the country.


Related Articles

30 Wounded in Gaza-Israel Clash

30 Wounded in Gaza-Israel Clash

World at War
Comments
Turkey's Erdogan says discussed steps for peace in Syria with Putin, Trump

Turkey’s Erdogan says discussed steps for peace in Syria with Putin, Trump

World at War
Comments

USDA Grants May Have Helped Chinese Telecoms Access U.S. Military Bases

World at War
Comments

Rand Paul Confronts Pompeo on Syria War Authorization

World at War
Comments

Pompeo Denies Supporting Regime Change in North Korea

World at War
Comments

Comments