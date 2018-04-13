Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Grandiose Deep State Is In A Psychosis
The elite think they can run America into the ground without a fight
The Alex Jones Show -
April 13, 2018
Comments
The delusional deep state thinks it can hijack the country.
Related Articles
30 Wounded in Gaza-Israel Clash
World at War
Comments
Turkey’s Erdogan says discussed steps for peace in Syria with Putin, Trump
World at War
Comments
USDA Grants May Have Helped Chinese Telecoms Access U.S. Military Bases
World at War
Comments
Rand Paul Confronts Pompeo on Syria War Authorization
World at War
Comments
Pompeo Denies Supporting Regime Change in North Korea
World at War
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.