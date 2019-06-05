Graphic NSFW Shock Footage: Undercover Probe Catches Abortion Doctors Play-fighting With Dead Babies

A horrific video clip surfaced Wednesday appearing to show abortion doctors staging a fight using dead unborn babies.

Catholic priest Fr. Frank Pavone revealed the sickening footage on Twitter, claiming it is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to undercover investigations looking into depraved behavior from abortion industry doctors.

“This my friends is what EVIL looks like!” Fr. Pavone stated. “Our own investigation into the abortion industry saw them playing catch with the babies in the hallway. Another investigation saw them playing “wishbone” with the aborted baby body parts.”

This my friends is what EVIL looks like! Our own investigation into the abortion industry saw them playing catch with the babies in the hallway. Another investigation saw them playing "wishbone" with the aborted baby body parts.

Thank you to @TaylorRMarshall for the video link. pic.twitter.com/HVMuiJdPTI — Fr. Frank Pavone 🇺🇸 (@frfrankpavone) June 5, 2019

The grotesque video clip, credited to @TaylorRMarshall, comes after numerous states across the country passed strict pro-life bills.

LifeNews reported on the footage when it first came to light in July 2018:

The video first appeared about two weeks ago on a Venezuelan Facebook account titled “Vídeos Mundo Curioso,” which posts videos of an unusual nature. The video has logged over 9.3 million views on Facebook alone. It was then recorded and posted to the YouTube.com channel “Red Capital News” on July 6, 2018, where it has received another 5,000 views. From there it made its way onto the Twitter account @KBMAGAFL where it has received over 6,000 shares.

Speaking to LifeNews, Operation Rescue President Troy Newman said the babies did not appear to be dolls.

“It is obvious these babies’ bodies are not models or dolls,” Newman said. “This kind of sick gallows humor is revolting to most people and shows a gross disregard for human life.”