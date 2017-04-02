Graphic Photos: Islamic State Throws Iraqi Man Accused of Homosexuality from Rooftop

The Islamic State organization recently published pictures of the “sentencing” of a man suspected of homosexuality.

The organization’s headquarters in Iraq’s Nineveh district said in a statement that it carried out the provisions of Shariah Islamic law against men who are guilty of “the transgression of homosexuality.”

In the pictures (see above and below), an IS gunman is seen reading out the “indictment” to a crowd of bystanders and IS activists, after which a “defendant” was thrown to his death from a nearby rooftop.

Nineveh is the district in which the battle of Mosul is taking place, pitting IS forces against the Iraqi army and troops of the US-led international coalition.

The man’s “crime” was likely committed in the city where IS is fighting to keep its foothold in the wake of six months of bloody fighting.

