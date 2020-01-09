Graphic: Twitter Pedophiles Openly Discuss Raping Children

A conversation discussing “older persons” raping children is emblematic of how Twitter provides a platform for pedophiles and the pedophile acceptance movement.

Screenshots captured by Big League Politics’ Shane Trejo show several Twitter users who identify as MAPs (Minor Attracted Persons) openly engaging in conversation about sexually penetrating children.

According to Trejo, Twitter’s Terms of Service were recently quietly edited to allow “discussions related to… attraction towards minors.”

Twitter policy now explicitly allows discussions surrounding “child sexual exploitation,” so long as posts don’t promote or glorify it.

As seen in the following screenshots, however, the policy has led to MAPs and pedophile enablers having a platform to discuss sexual contact with children.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING SCREENSHOTS DISCUSS GRAPHIC SEXUAL CONTENT INVOLVING MINORS. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED.

The original post has been deleted.

Trejo traces the policy back to Dr. James Cantor, who petitioned Twitter back in January 2018 to allow “non-offending pedophiles,” arguing that not doing so could cause them to act out in the real world.

“In our professional opinions, terminating the accounts of non-offending, anti-contact MAPs is likely to result in the opposite effect of that which Twitter may expect or intend,” Cantor, along with a group of liberal “professionals,” wrote in a letter to Twitter. “Rather than reducing the incidence of child sexual abuse, if anything, it increases the risk that some pedophiles will be unable to obtain the peer or professional support that they may need in order to avoid offending behavior. It is also likely to increase the stigma and isolation associated with pedophilia and thereby increase the likelihood of some MAPs acting on their sexual feelings.”

The site’s refusal to enact an outright ban on pedophiles suggests the company is on-board with the new movement attempting to normalize pedophilia.

Meanwhile, the site has opted to take action against comedians like Sam Hyde and media outlets such as Infowars.



