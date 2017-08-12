Graphic Video: 1 Dead After Car Drives Through Crowd at Charlottesville Protest
One person was killed and numerous inured Saturday after a vehicle drove through a crowd of counter-protesters at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

According to the Daily Mail, the incident began after one of the counter-protesters threw a rock at the vehicle.

“A counter protester had allegedly thrown a rock at the car, causing the driver to swivel around and ram into people on the sidewalk, before driving away,” the article states. “Local police reported there were multiple injures and three vehicles were involved in the crash.”

Another angle shows the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed down a crowded city street.

Numerous other injuries were reported earlier in the day as white nationalists and members of Antifi clashed near a statue of Robert E. Lee. Infowars reporter Millie Weaver and her cameraman were also hit with pepper spray while covering the day’s events.

President Dondald Trump called for unity and argued against the day’s violence.

“We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for,” the president also said on Twitter. “There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”

Watch Live: National Guard on Standby as Protesters Clash in Charlottesville

