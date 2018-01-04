Grassley Says Comey Appears To Have Leaked Classified Memo To Friend

Image Credits: USCBP / Flickr.

James Comey may have leaked at least one classified memo to a friend shortly after he was fired as FBI director.

That’s an assessment from Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley, who wrote a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Wednesday demanding answers about the handling of memos that Comey wrote following his conversations with President Trump.

Grassley noted that he and his staff recently reviewed seven memos that Comey wrote after his meetings with Trump. Four of those documents contained information classified as “CONFIDENTIAL” or “SECRET.”

Grassley also pointed to past reporting that Comey gave four memos of his conversations with Trump to a friend, Columbia law professor Daniel Richman.

