Grassley: ‘The Deep State Is so Deep Its People Get Away with Political Crimes’

In a series of tweets today, Sen.Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) described the depth of the “Deep State” as so great that its members “get away with political crimes.”

In one tweet, Grassley referred to recent remarks by Attorney General Bill Barr asserting that President Donald Trump was indeed the target of an “organized effort” to remove him from office.

Grassley fears U.S .Attorney John Durham’s ongoing investigation into the origins of the Russia hoax may avoid making a final determination or bringing prosecutions, so as not to influence the upcoming election.



Grassley was referring to comments Attorney General Bill Barr made in an interview aired yesterday on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo:

Maria Bartiromo: A source said to me a couple of years ago, speaking of the Russia collusion story, that this was the closest the United States ever came to a coup to take down a president since the assassination of Lincoln. Is that an appropriate statement? Barr: In this sense I think it is the closest we have come to an organized effort to push a president out of office, but I’m not reaching a judgment as to what the motivations there were.

Subsequently, Grassley wrote that “the deep state is so deep” that its members get away with political crimes.

