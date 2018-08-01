GREAT AGAIN: July Job Numbers Smash 'Expert' Predictions

Private payrolls in the U.S. increased by more than expected last month as companies get a boost from lower corporate taxes, ADP and Moody’s Analytics said Wednesday.

Jobs in the U.S. increased by 219,000 in July, while economists polled by Reuters expected a gain of 185,000. July’s job gains were the best since February, when 241,000 jobs were added. Jobs growth for the previous month was also revised up to 181,000 from 177,000.

“The job market is booming, impacted by the deficit-financed tax cuts and increases in government spending,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, in a statement. “Tariffs have yet to materially impact jobs, but the multinational companies shed jobs last month, signaling the threat.”

Read more