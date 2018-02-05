Great Again: Jump in U.S. States With Wage Gains

Image Credits: haydenweal / Pixabay.

The kind of pay raises for which American workers have waited years are now here for a broadening swath of the country, according to a Reuters analysis of state-by-state data that suggests falling unemployment has finally begun boosting wages.

Average pay rose by more than 3 percent in at least half of U.S. states last year, up sharply from previous years.

The data also shows a jump in 2017 in the number of states where the jobless rate zeroed in on record lows, 10 years after the financial crisis knocked the economy into a historic recession.

Read more


Related Articles

Former Lehman Trader: "There’s More Pain To Come For Markets"

Former Lehman Trader: “There’s More Pain To Come For Markets”

Economy
Comments
Stocks are headed for another drop at the open as global markets plunge

Stocks are headed for another drop at the open as global markets plunge

Economy
Comments

MSNBC Elitist Katy Tur Mocks Working Americans for Valuing $1,000

Economy
Comments

Media Blames Trump For Stock Collapse, But Credits Obama For Economy

Economy
Comments

The Cost of Illegal Immigration

Economy
Comments

Comments