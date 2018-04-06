Great Again: Manufacturing Jobs Up 22K in March

The United States added 22,000 manufacturing jobs in March and employment in the manufacturing sector has now increased by 281,000 since December 2016, the last month before President Donald Trump took office.

“In March, employment in manufacturing rose by 22,000, with all of the gain in the durable goods component,” the Bureau of Labor Statistics said in its monthly employment report released today. “Employment in fabricated metal products increased over the month (+9,000).

Since last March, the report said, the nation has added 232,000 manufacturing jobs.

