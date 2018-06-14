GREAT AGAIN: Norwegian lawmakers nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Norwegian state broadcaster NRK announced this week that President Trump is now officially in the running for the Nobel Peace Prize after his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Tuesday.

Norwegian lawmakers Christian Tybring-Gjedde and Per-Willy Amundsen of the country’s Progress Party – similar to the Republican Party in the U.S. – nominated the president this week for the 2019 prize.

.@David_Bossie: “Barack Obama was handed the Nobel Peace Prize for having done exactly nothing… This president doesn’t care about those things, this president cares about results and securing America’s future.” pic.twitter.com/Xgi1PDHTwo — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 13, 2018

The Norwegian politicians pointed to the recent summit as the reason for the nomination, according to a joint statement fed through Google translate.

“Through his untraditional style, President Trump has helped us see a breakthrough in relations with North Korea. The meeting in Singapore, June 12, 2018 between Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is a preliminary highlight. In the joint statement, the two heads of state agreed that North Korea should work for total nuclear disarmament and that the countries should build a lasting and solid peace regime on the Korean peninsula,” they wrote.

“Much work remains before deciding whether Trump’s initiative has been successful, including a verifiable nuclear disarmament in North Korea. However, awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to the president could help to support the fresh but fragile process.”

The nomination follows a letter from Republican lawmakers to the Norwegian Nobel Committee requesting consideration for Trump in light of his diplomatic breakthrough with the hermit dictator.

“What’s going on now is historical,” Amundsen said. “A process is underway to ensure world peace in the future. It’s a fragile process, but we must of course do what we can to help this process bring good results.

“I think that we can do (that) by sending a clear signal by giving Trump the peace prize.”

NPK noted complaints from Trump haters that the signed agreement between the president and Kim Jong Un isn’t specific enough, as well as previous broken promises from Pyongyang to wind down its nuclear weapons program.

But the two Norwegian parliamentarians told the news site it’s not too early to recognize Trump for his successes so far.

“It’s not a binding agreement, but it’s an initiative to visit both ways, it’s an initiative to get the disaster going on, and to curb the military exercises the US has with South Korea,” Tybring-Gjedde said, via Google translate. “As such, this is a push to Donald Trump to continue what he has already started.”

Tybring-Gjedde pointed out that Trump has already accomplished more for peace with the rouge regime than those who have tried and failed in the past.

“In this situation, Trump is obviously a man of peace. He tried to get something that others have not gotten, and when he makes it, he deserves fame,” he said.