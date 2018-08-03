GREAT AGAIN: Record 155,965,000 Americans Employed

Following last month’s strong employment report, the numbers released on Friday were even better in some respects.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics says a record 155,965,000 people were employed in July, the 11th record-breaker since President Trump took office 19 months ago.

“Our economy is soaring. Our jobs are booming. Factories are pouring back into our country, they coming from all over the world. We are defending our workers,” President Trump told a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

