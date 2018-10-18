Great Again: Rise in Household Wealth

Image Credits: White House.

Household wealth in the U.S. is continuing to see an “unbroken spell of wealth gains” but China has replaced Japan in second place in the world wealth hierarchy, according to Credit Suisse’s latest report on global wealth.

During the 12 months since the bank’s last report to mid-2018, aggregate global wealth rose by $14 trillion to $317 trillion, representing a growth rate of approximately 4.6 percent, according to the Global Wealth Report 2018, published by Credit Suisse’s Research Institute on Thursday.

This growth rate was lower than last year, but higher than the average growth rate in the post-2008 era, the report noted.

