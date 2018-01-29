GREAT AGAIN: Sales Are Up For Companies, and So Are Wages, Survey Says

Sales and profits picked up for companies at the end of last year, and more say they’re paying their workers higher wages and salaries in the latest signs that the U.S. economy continues to improve.

The encouraging signals come from the latest survey the National Association for Business Economics did of more than 100 members at companies and industry groups. The survey by the NABE, a professional association for business economists, academics and others who use economics in the workplace, was released Monday.

After years of recovery following the Great Recession, the job market and the economy have become so healthy that businesses say finding skilled workers is the most difficult it has been in nearly a decade.

Read more