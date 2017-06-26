Great Britain Suffering 'Meltdown of a Once Great Civilization'

The United Kingdom is on the verge of breaking apart, as a van attack on Muslims leaving a London mosque raises the potential of violent exchanges between Muslims and the indigenous British population.

And May also has cited the attack as reason to support her controversial plan to regulate the Internet, including censoring so-called “extremist” content.

The supposedly conservative government of beleaguered British Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing a crackdown on “Islamophobia” in response.

Yet Britain today is already a highly regulated society. With the recent passage of the Investigatory Powers Act, the United Kingdom now has the “most sweeping surveillance powers in the western world,” according to the left-wing British paper the Guardian and dissident Edward Snowden.

