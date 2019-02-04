Greatest of All Time Tom Brady’s 6th Super Bowl Win Infuriates Trump Haters

When the New England Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl on Sunday evening with a 13-3 defeat of the Los Angeles Rams, it was a massive loss for haters of President Donald Trump — an ardent supporter of the Patriots and their quarterback Tom Brady.

Tom Brady wins his sixth Super Bowl ring comes at 41 years old, and the media and other critics of Trump–including CNN and the Daily Beast–cannot be happy.

Earlier on Sunday, the Daily Beast ran a hit piece on Boston sports fans, calling the city’s history one filled with racism. The piece cited as “evidence” for the claim the fact that former Boston Celtics stars Kevin McHale and Larry Bird were white and that Tom Brady, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, and Patriots owner Bob Kraft are Trump supporters, as well as Tom Yawkey — the former Red Sox owner who did not racially integrate the team until after the rest of Major League Baseball decades ago.

From the Daily Beast piece:

The whole institution of Boston sports, from root to stem, is tinged with the sort of racism that brought Trump into office. The Boston Red Sox were the last MLB team to desegregate, more than a decade after Jackie Robinson entered the league. The Sox’s first owner, Tom Yawkey, was an infamous racist whose speech was peppered with racial slurs. Larry Bird became a symbol of white resentment during his time in the NBA, his jersey appearing as a symbol of white entitlement to black spaces in Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing. His large teammate, Kevin McHale, was spotted at a Trump rally during the election.

But the Daily Beast was not alone in attacking Brady, the Patriots, and Boston fans in general over Trump.

