RIOTERS torched cars and hurled flares at cops to mark the tenth anniversary of a ‘police brutality’ killing.

Hundreds of demonstrators marched through Athens in tribute to 15-year-old Alexandros Grigoropoulos, who was gunned down by officers in 2008.

Riot police were forced to storm the Exarchia district with batons and tear gas after protesters started throwing petrol bombs and fireworks.

