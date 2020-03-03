Greek Forces Boldly Defend EU's Borders As Erdogan Accused of Freeing Prisoners to Aid Migrant 'Invasion'

Greece is showing remarkable boldness in acting to stop Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s organized migrant invasion.

On Monday, the Turkish regime released heavily-edited footage showing the Greek coast guard aggressively repelling an invading migrant boat:

“We will protect our borders. Europe’s borders. Period,” Deputy Minister and Government Spokesman Stelios Petsas announced the night before.


Dan Lyman of https://europe.infowars.com/ joins THe Alex Jones Show to break down what is behind Erdogan’s latest call to invade Europe.

Over 10,000 migrants have reportedly amassed at Greece’s borders with Erdogan claiming “millions” are coming.

Video allegedly showed Turkish border guards firing tear gas at Greek border guards to cheers from the migrant hordes:

Migrants were once again allegedly caught abusing their children to aid the media’s propaganda efforts:

A suspected Turkish propagandist was caught sharing an old photo from 5 years ago to try and claim there was a “humanitarian crisis” occurring:

The real “humanitarian crisis” is the one going on in Turkey.

Turkish officials claimed a man died after being shot by a rubber bullet but Greek officials are insisting it’s “fake news.”

“When a country uses people as a battering ram, fabricates fake news to mislead them, and systematically violates the sovereignty and sovereign rights of neighboring countries, it is in no position to point fingers at anyone,” The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter.

“And of course it is in no position to lecture anyone on International Law and human rights. After all, #Turkey has been failing these particular courses for years.”

Regardless of what happened, Greece has every right to defend its borders with deadly force.

President Trump on Monday after speaking with Greek President Kyriakos Mitsotakis also voiced support for Greece securing its borders.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Greek Orthodox Church Trashed by 'Refugees'

Greek Orthodox Church Trashed by ‘Refugees’

World News
Comments
Watch: Angela Merkel's Interior Minister Refuses To Shake Her Hand Over Virus Fears

Watch: Angela Merkel’s Interior Minister Refuses To Shake Her Hand Over Virus Fears

World News
Comments

Turkish Human Trafficker Brags: ‘I’ve Filled Europe With Immigrants’

World News
comments

Finland Ends Rape by Telling Women; Just Say No!

World News
comments

Exclusive! Army Preparing for 3 Million Deaths from Coronavirus

World News
comments

Comments