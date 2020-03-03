Greek Forces Boldly Defend EU's Borders As Erdogan Accused of Freeing Prisoners to Aid Migrant 'Invasion'

Greece is showing remarkable boldness in acting to stop Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s organized migrant invasion.

On Monday, the Turkish regime released heavily-edited footage showing the Greek coast guard aggressively repelling an invading migrant boat:

“We will protect our borders. Europe’s borders. Period,” Deputy Minister and Government Spokesman Stelios Petsas announced the night before.

Over 10,000 migrants have reportedly amassed at Greece’s borders with Erdogan claiming “millions” are coming.

Drone footage shows the thousands of migrants sent by Islamist Erdoğan to try to storm Europe. pic.twitter.com/BSkn4pYQp2 — Boss Lady⚘🇬🇧 (@Boss_mum32) March 2, 2020

#Flüchtlinge #Migranten legen an der Grenze #Griechenland Feuer, um ins Land zu gelangen. Türkischer Grenzschutz fährt vorbei und macht nichts. Bilder von heute. #Türkei pic.twitter.com/8p9r0NOXjS — Isabel Schayani (@isabelschayani) March 1, 2020

Video allegedly showed Turkish border guards firing tear gas at Greek border guards to cheers from the migrant hordes:

Migrants cheer as Turkish border guards join them and start shooting tear gas cannisters at the Greek border guards. Unacceptable behavior by Turkish authorities.

All EU states must send help to #Greece!#GreeceUnderAttack#Greece_Turkey_Borders #IStandWithGreece pic.twitter.com/BPeYGF9Tbm — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) March 3, 2020

Migrants were once again allegedly caught abusing their children to aid the media’s propaganda efforts:

Babies gathered and smoked at Greek border so they can cry on TV.pic.twitter.com/Zlk9BApdqF — Bubette Salam (@BubetteS) March 2, 2020

A suspected Turkish propagandist was caught sharing an old photo from 5 years ago to try and claim there was a “humanitarian crisis” occurring:

Turks are now resorting to using pictures from 5 years ago showing completely unrelated events so that they can claim there is a “humanitarian crisis.” pic.twitter.com/kX9pdeyFqJ — Catholic Groyper (@CathGroyper) March 3, 2020

The real “humanitarian crisis” is the one going on in Turkey.

The militant extremist and Erdogan-supporting Turkish organization "The Grey Wolves" has been put into action. They are now attacking migrant homes and businesses (vandalizing & looting) across south-western Turkey in an attempt to force migrants to pack up and leave for #Greece pic.twitter.com/VRxx8HhJ7T — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) March 2, 2020

Looks like Erdogan is using a move from Fidel Castro's old playbook Reports are coming in that 400 migrant criminals were released from prison on the condition they go to the Greek border to apply for asylum as refugees It worked for Castro, now Erdogan might empty his prisons pic.twitter.com/0LXMNtsl9c — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) March 2, 2020

Turkish trafficker: i'm doing this job for 20 years, i live by it, i passing bumans from the borders, i get 500-600 euro each head, i was 6 years in prison for this reason, now Erdogan opened the border and i came out to make money, i have filled the half Europe with immigrants. pic.twitter.com/YNuOxjDtB5 — Nic 🇬🇷🇨🇾 (@NicAthens) March 2, 2020

1/ Turkey realizes that the only way to pressure Europe on escalation in Idlib is by allowing refugees to go to Europe. Today busses in Istanbul were picking up refugees to drop them off in Edirne, a Turkish town close to border crossings with Greece &Bulgaria. Vid via @OweisAk pic.twitter.com/rfBgUVfqfe — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) February 28, 2020

Turkish officials claimed a man died after being shot by a rubber bullet but Greek officials are insisting it’s “fake news.”

This is the first reported death among migrants trying to cross from Turkey to Greece. One syrian man was shot dead by Greek border guards. Here is the video.@akhbar pic.twitter.com/LIM5L8d03h — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) March 2, 2020

No shots have been fired by Greek border forces against any individuals attempting to enter Greece illegally. The contrary amounts to no more than gross and deliberate misinformation: Fake News.#fakenews #fakeTurkishPropaganda — Stelios Petsas (@SteliosPetsas) March 2, 2020

“When a country uses people as a battering ram, fabricates fake news to mislead them, and systematically violates the sovereignty and sovereign rights of neighboring countries, it is in no position to point fingers at anyone,” The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter.

“And of course it is in no position to lecture anyone on International Law and human rights. After all, #Turkey has been failing these particular courses for years.”

And of course it is in no position to lecture anyone on International Law and human rights. After all, #Turkey has been failing these particular courses for years. (2/2) — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) March 2, 2020

Regardless of what happened, Greece has every right to defend its borders with deadly force.

President Trump on Monday after speaking with Greek President Kyriakos Mitsotakis also voiced support for Greece securing its borders.

White House confirms Trump spoke with Greece’s Kyriakos Mitsotakis. “The President expressed his support for Greece’s efforts to secure its borders and encouraged Greece to work with regional partners to address the mass movement of migrants into Europe,” statement says. https://t.co/ftYNdGXPyn — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 3, 2020

These are the men keeping Europe safe from Turkish asymmetric warfare. They will not take one step backwards to defend Greece. Erdogan might dream of a neo-Ottoman Empire but these men are stopping it in Europe as the Syrian Army is stopping it in the East.#IStandWithGreece pic.twitter.com/6WcWu1tlMB — Paul Antonopoulos (@oulosP) March 3, 2020

MAJOR: OTTOMANS NOT WELCOME! Men wearing Turkish military uniforms were caught when illegally entering Greece. Uniform was taken off. The Turkish flag & uniform was stepped on by Greek border protectors. We will not allow invaders in#IStandWithGreece pic.twitter.com/2fFYOJr7pN — Paul Antonopoulos (@oulosP) March 3, 2020

Picture last night of Greek military posing with a Greek flag at the borders in #Evros in #Greece, protecting their borders with proud. pic.twitter.com/Gq8BnB8Bba — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@Sotiridimp) March 3, 2020

