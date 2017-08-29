GREEN BERET: A Full-Blown Civil War Is Materializing

At the rate things are going, a full-blown civil war appears to be materializing.

The country is committing suicide as we speak. The push for revision and redaction in all the history books has been on for some time. Now we’re seeing actual mobs of demonstrators surrounding these historical statues. The push is on.

On August 19, demonstrators in Detroit gathered to protest and demand removal of a statue of Christopher Columbus. In all the major cities, the push to remove these statues along with protests continues.

