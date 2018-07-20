Green Haired "Non-Binary" Leftist Assaults Teen Trump Supporter For Wearing MAGA Hat

A green-haired leftist who describes his gender as “non-binary” assaulted a teen Trump supporter in Seattle by spitting on his MAGA hat.

Video footage shows high school student Ashton Hess walking through the streets of Seattle while being verbally abused by several people, including a young woman who asks, “Do you know what it says?”

“Yes, I know what it says, don’t take my hat, that’s my property dude, come on,” says Hess.

“Get the f*ck out of this city!” yells an individual with green hair.

When Hess retrieves his hat, a woman tells him, “He spit all over it.”

“That’s disgusting,” responds Hess.

The green haired individual responsible for the assault soon popped up on Twitter under the user name ‘sweethan’ – a 22-year-old who identifies in his profile as “nonbinary they/them,” meaning he claims his gender is fluid.

“You are a human piece of garbage. Get a life. It’s amazing that you get a sense of accomplishment over assaulting a minor because they wore a certain hat,” Hess tweeted after green-haired “non-binary” boy celebrated the incident.

Hess later tweeted Washington state law at the green-haired man, “In WA, a person commits the crime of assault in the fourth degree, by hitting, touching, or attempting to injure another; or intentionally placing another in fear of injury by some physical act.”

“HAHAHAHA I take a kids hat and you’re saying i assault kids by taking their hats while the government u support kills and deports thousands of children,” said green-haired boy in a tweet aimed at another Twitter user who posted the video.

He also ridiculed Hess for claiming that the incident represented assault.

Hess later posted a video of himself throwing the spit-stained hat in the trash as he awaits a replacement.

The incident follows a similar scene which occurred in a branch of Whataburger in San Antonio earlier this month when 30-year-old Jimenez Kino stole 16-year-old Hunter Richard’s MAGA hat and threw a drink in his face.

Kino was subsequently arrested on a warrant of theft of person.

Many on the left have responded by asserting that Trump supporters are being “snowflakes” for complaining about being assaulted.

This is pretty rich given that if the roles were reversed, and Trump supporters were assaulting ‘Resistance’ t-shirt wearers nationwide, leftists would hysterically claim that this was evidence of a fascist takeover.

