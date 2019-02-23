Green New Deal Loons Scare Little Kids With Propaganda, Then Sic Them On Dianne Feinstein

Look at the face of the kids, they’re convinced the world is going to die in 10-12 years if Feinstein doesn’t do what their handlers say. Talk about abuse.


According to Faith Goldy, a spiritual battle is taking place world wide and is personified by “nationalists versus globalists”. Faith Goldy and Martina Markota join Alex to break down the globalists’ plot to demoralize patriots.


