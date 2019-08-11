Green on Epstein Death: ‘We Need to See the Video Immediately’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Representative Al Green (D-TX) reacted to the death of Jeffrey Epstein by stating that “We need to see the video immediately,” and “We have to see what happened, immediately.”

Green said, “It’s supposed to be impossible for this to happen, impossible. When the impossible occurs, we have to act with immediacy. We need to see the video immediately, and if the video doesn’t show us what it should, and there’s some technology that failed, Mr. Cavuto, we cannot allow ourselves to believe absurdities. … We have to see what happened, immediately.”


