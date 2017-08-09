GREENFIELD: The Google Gulag

Image Credits: Twitter.

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Let me Google that for you.

James Damore is an FIDE chess master who studied at Princeton, MIT and Harvard. He had been working as a software engineer at Google for four years.

Danielle Brown is the new Vice President of Diversity at Google. She has an MBA from the University of Michigan and campaigned for Hillary.

She had been working at Google for a few weeks.

James Damore wrote a memo suggesting that Google should pursue ideological diversity, end discriminatory efforts to achieve identity politics diversity and be honest about gender differences. Danielle responded by denouncing his paper. “It’s not a viewpoint that I or this company endorses, promotes or encourages.”

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

DJI: US Army Won't Say Why It Banned Our Drones, Products

DJI: US Army Won’t Say Why It Banned Our Drones, Products

Science & Tech
Comments
USDA Report: Bee Populations FINALLY Rising After Years Of Decline

USDA Report: Bee Populations FINALLY Rising After Years Of Decline

Science & Tech
Comments

Costa Rica Aims To Ban All Single-Use Plastics By 2021

Science & Tech
Comments

NASA Reveals New Horizons Probe’s Next Target

Science & Tech
Comments

Globalists Seek To End Human Species Through Scientific AI Exterminism

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments