Does the left have any kind of speed bump for radicalism?

The Democrats were quickly overrun by the left with little resistance. Within little more than a decade, they were on board with Socialism. A few weeks ago, the media was full of editorials calling for the end of free speech.

It certainly didn’t appear that the Democrats, now a leftist party, or what was now the mainstream left, had any ability or desire to resist further radicalization.

Read more