Greenpeace Co-Founder Rips "Pompous Little Twit" Ocasio-Cortez As "Garden-Variety Hypocrite" On Climate

Greenpeace Co-Founder, Dr. Patrick Moore, has been in an ongoing spat with New York Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) over the overly-ambitious Green New Deal that could quadruple the national debt. Moore, who has since split with Greenpeace, now refers to himself as the “sensible environmentalist.”

The GND calls for an ultra-progressive bucket list of environmental goals such as the elimination of all fossil fuels, nuclear energy, air travel, 99% of cars and the retrofitting of every single building in America for “state of the art energy efficiency.” AOC’s plan even throws in government-guaranteed jobs – and simply hands cash to anyone “unwilling to work,” along with healthy food and a free house.

The plan would also, as Moore notes, kill everything on earth:

'@AOC 's Green New Deal calls for:

"(J) removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere."https://t.co/t9HuWwC1rI

Technically (scientifically) this would mean removing all H2O vapour and all CO2 which would mean the eradication of all life on Earth.

After AOC suggested in late February that she was “in charge” until someone comes up with a better plan, Moore fired back, tweeting: “Pompous little twit. You don’t have a plan to grow food for 8 billion people without fossil fuels, or get the food into the cities. Horses? If fossil fuels were banned every tree in the world would be cut down for fuel for cooking and heating. You would bring about mass death.”

Several hours later, Moore explained: “You are delusional if you think fossil fuels will end any time soon, maybe in 500 yrs. AOC’s attitude is unjustifiably condescending. She is a neophyte pretending to be wise. Her kind bring ruination if allowed to be “in charge”. (from the cheap seats).”

Moore has continued his criticism, calling AOC a “garden-variety hypocrite like the others” who has “ZERO expertise at any of the things you pretend to know.”

Update: As the NY Post notes – AOC has a giant carbon footprint.

since declaring her candidacy in May 2017, Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign relied heavily on combustible-engine cars — taking Ubers and Lyfts instead of hopping on the subway. In her rebuttal, the Bronx-born Congresswoman said the GND is about systemic change — not about personal gas-guzzling practices. … Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign logged 1,049 car service transactions totaling over $23,000 between May 16, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2018, The Post found. Her campaign once booked 26 car-service transactions in a single day. Even though her Queens HQ was just a one-minute walk to the 7 train, her campaign only made 52 metro card purchases, spending about $8,300. And despite a high-speed rail being the cornerstone of her green strategy, the Democratic firebrand took Amtrak 18 times, compared to 66 airline transactions costing $25,174.54 during the campaign season. –NY Post

A few more thoughts from Moore and others who have jumped into the debate:

