Greenpeace Co-Founder Rips 'Pompous Little Twit' Ocasio-Cortez As 'Garden-Variety Hypocrite' On Climate

Image Credits: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Greenpeace Co-Founder, Dr. Patrick Moore, has been in an ongoing spat with New York Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) over the overly-ambitious Green New Deal that could quadruple the national debt. Moore, who has since split with Greenpeace, now refers to himself as the “sensible environmentalist.”

The GND calls for an ultra-progressive bucket list of environmental goals such as the elimination of all fossil fuels, nuclear energy, air travel, 99% of cars and the retrofitting of every single building in America for “state of the art energy efficiency.” AOC’s plan even throws in government-guaranteed jobs – and simply hands cash to anyone “unwilling to work,” along with healthy food and a free house.

The plan would also, as Moore notes, kill everything on earth:

After AOC suggested in late February that she was “in charge” until someone comes up with a better plan, Moore fired back, tweeting: “Pompous little twit. You don’t have a plan to grow food for 8 billion people without fossil fuels, or get the food into the cities. Horses? If fossil fuels were banned every tree in the world would be cut down for fuel for cooking and heating. You would bring about mass death.”

Several hours later, Moore explained: “You are delusional if you think fossil fuels will end any time soon, maybe in 500 yrs. AOC’s attitude is unjustifiably condescending. She is a neophyte pretending to be wise. Her kind bring ruination if allowed to be “in charge”. (from the cheap seats).”

Moore has continued his criticism, calling AOC a “garden-variety hypocrite like the others” who has “ZERO expertise at any of the things you pretend to know.”

A few more thoughts from Moore and others who have jumped into the debate:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted a video on Instagram in which she said it’s logical for this generation to reconsider having children because of climate change affecting the globe. Alex exposes this eugenics talking point now going mainstream.


Related Articles

CNN Analyst And Former Obama Admin Official Compares Trump's CPAC Speech To Hitler

CNN Analyst And Former Obama Admin Official Compares Trump’s CPAC Speech To Hitler

U.S. News
Comments
Trump On Russia Probe: ‘They’re Trying To Take You Out With Bulls***’

Trump On Russia Probe: ‘They’re Trying To Take You Out With Bulls***’

U.S. News
Comments

‘Can the flag sue for harassment?’ Twitter goes bananas after Trump hugs American flag

U.S. News
comments

House Democrats ‘vow to get hold of 10 years’ worth of President Trump’s personal tax returns’

U.S. News
comments

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacks ICE as a ‘dangerous agency’

U.S. News
comments

Comments