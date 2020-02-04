Greta 'Put Them Against The Wall' Thunberg Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

17-year-old Climate alarmist Greta Thunburg has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, prompting the internet to attempt to re-balance the scales of sanity back from bat-shit-crazy.

Thunberg has been nominated for the 2020 prize by two leftist Swedish lawmakers, Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling, according to reports.

The pair argued that Greta “has worked hard to make politicians open their eyes to the climate crisis.” and that her efforts have contributed to “reducing our emissions and complying with the Paris Agreement.”

The liberal politicians claim that this is “therefore also an act of making peace.”

Greta’s antics of skipping school to fly and motor boat all over the planet lecturing everyone about carbon emissions, while cameras follow her every move, and her dad writes her social media posts, earned her a TIME Magazine person of the year award in 2019.

Thunberg never made it over to China or India, however, where the world’s worst environmental impact is emanating from. instead, she opted to scowl at President Trump and threatened to put Western leaders “against the wall”.

President Trump: "You have another continent where the fumes are rising at levels that you can't believe. I mean, I think Greta ought to focus on those places." pic.twitter.com/oaUc3dY4bx — The Hill (@thehill) January 22, 2020

… improvise speeches in a second language.

But of course I apologise if anyone misunderstood this. I can not enough express the fact that I – as well as the entire school strike movement- are against any possible form of violence. It goes without saying but I say it anyway. — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 14, 2019

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

The news of the Nobel nomination for Greta, was met with… shall we say ‘skepticism’:

If white privileged existed Greta would be a prime example. Literally just skips school and shitposts at a politician or two gets a time magazine cover and a Nobel prize — North Dutchie (@DutchieNorth) February 4, 2020

Greta Thunberg getting a nomination for a Nobel Prize is like me getting a raise at work for my impression of Sméagol from the Lord of the Rings. pic.twitter.com/TpGTEAEZ3I — STOLTY (@stoltergeist) February 4, 2020

She has done nothing for peace, actually her hatred and disdain for people who do not agree with her was the opposite of bringing peace, it actually brought hatred and violence. @NobelPrize #peace #ClimateChangeHoax

Thunberg Nominated https://t.co/BzhjxXKCti via @BreitbartNews — WesternNews (@WesternNews4) February 1, 2020

A Nobel prize ? For sending young Children to the brink of mental Breakdown. Believing the end is Neigh . Find a better way Greta 😞 — Shelagh Needham (@K9aokShelagh) February 3, 2020

Greta Thunberg has been nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, More Proof that the Nobel Prize has no substance or merit and is full of absolute SHIT… — Churchhill Browne (@ChurchHillBrown) February 3, 2020

Greta nominated for a nobel prize, for missing school, jet setting around the world, speaking from a script to politicians and celebrities says everything about the world. No substance. All propoganda fuelled sensationalism. — Jared 🇿🇦🇬🇧 (@jaredlouw) February 3, 2020

To nominate Greta Thunberg for a Nobel Peace prize demeans every legitimate Nobel prize recipient. https://t.co/Jtf5FrvZ5r — Nana (@Nana21712443) February 3, 2020

Now a days "Nobel Prize for Peace" value is same as Potatoes & onions in open market @NobelPrize @GretaThunberg https://t.co/VBU2RGFlIH — Mohanty RN (@men_toomovement) January 31, 2020

North Korea. Iran. World not in a nuclear holocaust: thank you @realDonaldTrump. That Obama and Greta are up there, Nobel Prize meaningless. I give my own personal Nobel to President Trump. https://t.co/rsI460Bd5O — George McImpeached (@Artfull01) February 3, 2020

And they will probably give it to her as well, biased as they are. To a silly little exploited schoolgirl. How nice. — Kim Conrad Jorgensen (@KimCJorgensen) February 3, 2020

@GretaThunberg how can somebody who has admitted she wants to shoot politicians and uses a private jet claiming she is the most important person in the world claim she should be given a Nobel prize you are a vile disgusting person — Graham kitcher (@kitcher_graham) February 3, 2020

You have got to be kidding. So @georgesoros pays an activist father millions so he can prostitute his own daughter @GretaThunberg for #ClimateChange – @NobelPrize is no longer a distinguished and respected honor. It has sold out to the highest bidder. — Lori (@LoriSnow1225) February 3, 2020

Greta Thunberg is the front-runner for the Nobel Peace Prize. Barack Obama won it during his first year in office for absolutely no apparent reason. At this point, it’s just a popularity contest without meaning. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 3, 2020

I want her to get it just for those 10 minutes of her shouting “how dare you?!?” at all those state officials, and her disgust at their “fairytales of endless economic growth.” Give her the Nobel just for that. — Sending love to John Lewis (@rachelpowers) February 3, 2020

And then there’s this…

I've been saying this since I saw Greta Thunberg splayed all over tv. Thunberg is a moron but that whiteness is getting her nods for a Nobel prize. Then they claim she's disabled to play the victim card as is always done for white women 🤮🤮🤮 fck Greta Thunberg and all her ilk.. — Reno Morrow (@MorrowReno) January 31, 2020

Okaaaaaay.

